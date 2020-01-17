‘NIA headed by another Modi, best way to silence Davinder Singh is to hand over case to him’: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi also questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval on Davinder Singh’s arrest.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday mocked National Investigation Agency chief YC Modi saying the best way to ‘silence’ arrested Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh is to hand over the case to the anti-terror agency. Rahul said that under YC Modi, the case will be “as good as dead”.

In a tweet, he called Davinder a “terrorist” and raised questions on who provided the officer protection. Davinder was arrested last week ferrying two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The best way to silence Terrorist DSP Davinder is to hand the case to the NIA. The NIA is headed by another Modi – YK, who investigated the Gujarat Riots & Haren Pandya’s assassination. In YK’s care, the case is as good as dead. #WhoWantsTerroristDavinderSilenced And why?? (sic)” he tweeted.

The NIA is headed by YC Modi, a 1984-batch officer of the Assam Meghalaya cadre. He has over 33 years of experience in the IPS. He was a part of the Supreme Court-appointed SIT that probed then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi’s role in 2002 riots.

On Thursday, Rahul had questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Ajit Doval on Davinder’s arrest. He also sought to know Davinder’s role in the Pulwama terror attack and how many terrorists he had helped.

The Congress leader demanded that Davinder should be tried by a fast-track court and he should be given harshest punishment.

“DSP Davinder Singh sheltered 3 terrorists with Indian blood on their hands at his home & was caught ferrying them to Delhi. He must be tried by a fast track court within 6 months & if guilty, given the harshest possible sentence for treason against India,” he tweeted.

“Why are PM, HM and NSA silent on Davinder Singh? What was Davinder Singh’s role in the Pulwama attack? How many other terrorists has he helped? Who was protecting him and why?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, Rahul’s sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also demanded a thorough investigation into the matter. She said that the arrest of the police official raises disturbing questions and poses a threat to the country’s security.

“It seems rather odd that he not only evaded detection but was entrusted with extremely sensitive duties like escorting foreign envoys to J&K under the prevailing circumstances. Whose orders was he working under? A full investigation must be made. Helping terrorists plan attacks on India is treason,” she tweeted.