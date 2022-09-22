NIA, ED detain nearly 100 Popular Front of India members in raids across 10 states

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a joint action on Thursday carried out nationwide raids against terror funding suspects and detained nearly 100 PFI activists for allegedly supporting terrorists, PTI reported.

The NIA has termed it as the “largest ever” investigation process till date. The raids are underway in 10 states across India including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

Officials said that nearly 100 activists, including the top leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI), have been detained so far in connection with the raids.

The NIA has said that the searches are taking place at the premises of people allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations.

In Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, the NIA and ED have been conducting raids at the residences of PFI state, district level leaders including the house of OMA Salam, PFI chairman in Manjeri, Malappuram district and at PFI offices from midnight, ANI reported, quoting sources.

In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the NIA has searched the PFI office bearer houses at several places, including Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Ramnad, Dindugal, Theni and Thenkasi. They have also searched Chennai PFI State Head office at Purasawakkam.

More than 50 PFI members are protesting outside the party office against the raids in Tamil Nadu.

In Karnataka’s Mangaluru, PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers have staged protests against the raids. Karnataka police have detained them now.

Meanwhile, the PFI said in a statement that the raids have been conducted at the residences of its national, state as well as local leaders, and their state committee office has also been raided.

“We strongly protest the fascist regime’s moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices,” the outfit said.