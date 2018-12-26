NIA detains 10 persons in connection with ISIS inspired module

By: | Published: December 26, 2018 2:24 PM

The NIA on Wednesday detained 10 persons from Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi for their suspected involvement with a new ISIS inspired terror module planning to carry out blasts in north India, especially in the national capital, officials said.

The NIA on Wednesday detained 10 persons from Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi for their suspected involvement with a new ISIS inspired terror module planning to carry out blasts in north India, especially in the national capital, officials said. The National Investigation Agency conducted searches across 16 locations in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi in connection with its probe into the new module called ‘Harkat ul Harb e Islam’, they said.

Of the 10 persons detained by the anti-terror probe agency, five were picked up from the western Uttar Pradesh district of Amroha following a joint operation with the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad, Inspector General ATS Asim Arun said in Lucknow.

Five more were detained from north-east Delhi with the help of Delhi Police’s Special Cell, officials said. “The searches are going on,” an NIA spokesperson said. The group was under NIA surveillance for some time following inputs of their suspicious activities, officials said.

