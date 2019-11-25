NIA court convicts six in 2016 ISIS terror plot case

The court is hearing arguments on the quantum of punishment to be awarded for the convicts

NIA, NIA court convicts 2016 ISIS terror case, 2016 ISIS terror plot case, Kerala, UAPA, ISIS module, Kannur districtThose convicted are Manseed Muhmood, Swalih Mohammed, Rashid Ali, Ramshad, Safvan and Moinuddin. Special judge P Krishnakumar, however, acquitted Jasim N K.

A NIA court here on Monday found six people, arrested in connection with a 2016 Islamic State (ISIS) terror plot case, guilty of conspiring to carry out strikes across Kerala and neighbouring states. Those convicted are Manseed Muhmood, Swalih Mohammed, Rashid Ali, Ramshad, Safvan and Moinuddin. Special judge P Krishnakumar, however, acquitted Jasim N K. They have been found guilty under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) including offences relating to membership of a terrorist organisation and support given to a terrorist organisation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had busted the ISIS module from Kanakamala in Kannur district in October 2016 when the members were holding a meeting to chalk out plans to carry out terror attacks against prominent people, including judges, police officers and politicians, and foreign tourists. The court is hearing arguments on the quantum of punishment to be awarded for the convicts

