NIA busts ISIS-style network in Delhi, UP: 10 arrested, homemade rocket-launcher among arms seized

By: | Updated: December 26, 2018 5:34 PM

Informing about the operations, NIA IG Alok Mittal said that the module was in an advanced stage of carrying out a series of blasts. Ten people have been arrested in the raids.

NIA crackdown, isis module, isis in india, isis delhi, isis up, Harkat ul Harb e Islam, isis module busted, isis indiaNIA conducted searches in Delhi’s Seelampur and UP’s Amroha, Hapur, Meerut and Lucknow. (ANI)

In a major crackdown, the National Investigation Agency conducted search operations at 17 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in connection with a new ISIS module styled as ‘Harkat ul Harb e Islam’. Informing about the operations, NIA IG Alok Mittal said that the module was in an advanced stage of carrying out a series of blasts. Ten people have been arrested in the raids, Mittal said.

He further said that the searches were conducted in Delhi’s Seelampur and Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, Hapur, Meerut and Lucknow. During the operation, large quantities of explosive material, weapons and 150 rounds of ammunition including a country made rocket launcher have been recovered.

The agency has also recovered Rs 7.5 lakh cash, nearly 100 mobile phones, 135 SIM cards, laptops and memory cards. According to the report, some of the searches are still underway. “After initial interrogation of the 16 suspects, we have decided to arrest 10 accused,” Mittal said in a press conference.

According to the agency, their targets were political persons, security installations, and security personals. Speaking on funding, the IG said: “Largely it was a self-funding where some of the suspects sold gold to buy ammunition and other weapons.”

“Level of preparation suggests their aim was to carry out explosions in near future by remote control blasts and fidayeen attacks. This is a new ISIS-inspired module, they were in touch with foreign handlers. Identities are yet to be established,” NIA IG said.

According to IG Mital, the main accused in the case is Amroha-based Maulvi. The suspected used Whatsapp and Telegram for internal communication.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. NIA busts ISIS-style network in Delhi, UP: 10 arrested, homemade rocket-launcher among arms seized
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition