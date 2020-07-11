NIA begins probe into Kerala gold smuggling case

On Friday, the Kerala High Court has posted the verdict on the bail plea of the accused Swapna Suresh for Tuesday. (IE Image)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday began a probe into the Kerala gold smuggling case.

The Union home ministry had on Thursday ordered an NIA probe into the seizure of 30kg gold at Thiruvananthapuram airport, soon after an audio recording of the accused admitting her links to the UAE consulate came out .

This is the country’s first instance of gold smuggling in the guise of diplomatic cargo, with possible implications on the relations between UAE and India.The NIA has registered an FIR under Sections 15, 16, 17 and 28 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 2004, relating to terrorist activity and terror funding.

On Friday, the Kerala High Court has posted the verdict on the bail plea of the accused Swapna Suresh for Tuesday. At the hearing, NIA has put across its argument that the absconding accused Swapna Suresh has criminal background and that the organised racket with international linkages could be a threat to economic security of the country.

The gold smuggling case has assumed political dimensions in Kerala as the accused was alleged to have access to the office of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan through her work connections with state IT secretary who has been divested of that charge following the reports.