The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached a poultry farm in Madhya Pradesh, which allegedly served as a base for members of an ISIS-inspired terror group known as ‘Sufa’. The attachment comes in connection with a conspiracy to carry out acts of terror in Rajasthan.

An NIA spokesperson stated, “The property attached by NIA under the UA (PA) Act 1967 belonged to Imran Khan, one of the accused, and was utilized by ‘Sufa’ members for indoctrinating new cadres and providing them training in IED manufacturing.”

The NIA had previously filed a chargesheet against Imran Khan and ten other individuals on September 22, 2022. During the investigation, it had recovered explosives and components used in fabrication of IEDs etc from the possession of the accused persons, the spokesperson stated.

The case against ‘Sufa’, a locally formed terror group, was initiated by the NIA in April 2022, following suspicions of a criminal conspiracy to plan and execute terrorist acts in Rajasthan.

The investigation revealed that ‘Sufa’ was deeply inspired by the activities of ISIS and was inclined toward the Jihadi ideology. “Members of ‘Sufa’ had motivated other youth of the area also to join this group for carrying out terror acts. Investigations in the case are continuing,” the spokesperson said.