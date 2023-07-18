scorecardresearch
    • MORE MARKET STATS
    MUST READ
    Pause slide

    NIA attaches Madhya Pradesh poultry farm in ISIS-inspired terror conspiracy case

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached a poultry farm in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly used by an ISIS-inspired terror group called ‘Sufa’, for radicalisation and training in the production of IEDs.

    Written by India News Desk
    NIA investigation| poultry farm in ISIS conspiracy case|
    The case against 'Sufa', a locally formed terror group, was initiated by the NIA in April 2022, following suspicions of a criminal conspiracy to plan and execute terrorist acts in Rajasthan. (Photo: Indian Express)

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached a poultry farm in Madhya Pradesh, which allegedly served as a base for members of an ISIS-inspired terror group known as ‘Sufa’. The attachment comes in connection with a conspiracy to carry out acts of terror in Rajasthan.

    An NIA spokesperson stated, “The property attached by NIA under the UA (PA) Act 1967 belonged to Imran Khan, one of the accused, and was utilized by ‘Sufa’ members for indoctrinating new cadres and providing them training in IED manufacturing.”

    Also Read: Gang found guilty in ‘honeytrap’ murder of Indian-origin man in England; 5 members convicted in shocking Craig’s List case

    Also Read

    The NIA had previously filed a chargesheet against Imran Khan and ten other individuals on September 22, 2022. During the investigation, it had recovered explosives and components used in fabrication of IEDs etc from the possession of the accused persons, the spokesperson stated.

    The case against ‘Sufa’, a locally formed terror group, was initiated by the NIA in April 2022, following suspicions of a criminal conspiracy to plan and execute terrorist acts in Rajasthan. 

    The investigation revealed that ‘Sufa’ was deeply inspired by the activities of ISIS and was inclined toward the Jihadi ideology. “Members of ‘Sufa’ had motivated other youth of the area also to join this group for carrying out terror acts. Investigations in the case are continuing,” the spokesperson said.

    More Stories on
    ISIS
    Madhya Pradesh
    NIA

    Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

    First published on: 18-07-2023 at 15:21 IST

    Stock Market Stats

    Market Stats
    Top Gainers
    Top Losers
    Indices Performance
    Gold Rate
    Silver Rate
    Petrol Rate
    Diesel Rate

    Related News

    Photo Gallery

    Stock Market

    Latest News

    Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
    WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS