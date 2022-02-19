NIA arrests IPS officer for ‘leaking’ secret documents to Lashkar-e-Toiba

The IPS officer is accused of leaking secret documents to an over ground worker of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group.

The National Investigation Agency has arrested a senior IPS officer, who had also worked with the agency as a Superintendent of Police, for allegedly leaking sensitive documents to terror group Lashkar-e-Toiba. IPS officer P Arvind Digvijay Negi was arrested by the agency yesterday. Negi is accused of leaking secret documents to an over ground worker of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group. The 48-year-old officer, who was allotted the 2011 cadre of IPS and awarded gallantry medal, has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Negi has been arrested in the same case in which the NIA had arrested Jammu and Kashmir human rights activist Khurram Parvez last year. The NIA had claimed that the document reached an overground worker of the LeT via Parvez. Negi had worked with the NIA since its inception and returned to his cadre and home state Himachal Pradesh last year. He had sought repatriation citing personal reasons. The NIA had carried out a search at his residence in Shimla in November last year in connection with the J&K case.

Negi was awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service after the investigation into the Hurriyat terror funding case. Negi was part of the NIA team that probed the cases related to fake currency circulation, terrorist recruitments by ISIS, use of trade across the Line of Control (LoC) to finance terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir. He was also part of the NIA team that probed the case that led to the arrest of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para.

The IPS officer had not only investigated multiple cases of terrorism in the valley including those against Hurriyat leaders, but was also a key officer in the team that probed Hindutva terror cases.

The NIA had earlier arrested six people in the case. “During investigation, the role of A D Negi, IPS, SP posted at Shimla (since repatriated from NIA) was verified and his houses were searched. It was also found that official secret documents of the NIA were leaked by A D Negi to another accused person who is an OGW of LeT in the case,” the NIA spokesperson told PTI.