NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward on information on wanted Khalistani terrorist

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on information leading to the arrest of a Khalistani terrorist Kashmir Singh Galwaddi alias “Balbir Singh”. He is wanted in a case that relates to the conspiracy hatched by the Khalistan Liberation Front, Babbar Khalsa International and the International Sikh Youth Federation to wage war against the country, reported PTI.

Balbir, a resident of Ludhiana, is wanted in a case from August 20, 2022, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“Galwaddi is absconding and wanted in the NIA case (related to terrorist activities of proscribed terrorist organisations in various parts of the country). NIA has declared a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh against Galwaddi,” a spokesperson of the federal agency said, releasing two pictures of the accused.

The NIA further assured that the identity of the informer will be kept a secret.