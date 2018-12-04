NHRC notices to UP govt, DGP over killing of police inspector, youth in Bulandshahr mob violence

By: | Published: December 4, 2018 8:33 PM

A day after the shocking incident, heavy security was deployed in the area and tension spiralled as the angry families of the victims demanded justice for their kin.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports and issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and the director general of police, seeking a detailed report. (IE)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the state’s police chief Tuesday over the killing of a police inspector and a 20-year-old man in an incident of mob violence in Bulandshahr over alleged cow slaughter.

“The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports and issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and the director general of police, seeking a detailed report, including action taken against the miscreants in connection with the incident,” a senior official of the rights panel told PTI.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who had probed the Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case initially, and 20-year-old Sumit Kumar died of gunshot injuries Monday as a rampaging mob protesting against alleged illegal cow slaughter, torched a police post and clashed with the police personnel.

The commission, in the notices, has observed that it is “indicative of yet another incident of violent protest and rampaging by an unruly mob, exposing lawlessness and failure of the administration to tackle sensitive issues and situations”. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident so far.

