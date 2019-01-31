NHRC issues notice to UP government over death of three labourers in Bareilly

NHRC observed that the right to life of the deceased labourers and the injured have been violated

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government over the reported death of three labourers and injury to two others due to electrocution in Bareilly district.

The Commission has sought a detailed report from the state government within four weeks in the matter along with the relief and rehabilitation to be provided.

The Commission took suo motu cognizance of media reports that three labourers died due to electrocution while fixing poles, which came in contact with an overhead high tension wire.

Reportedly, the contractor had no permission from the Electricity Department for the work. The human rights body has observed that going by news reports, there was gross negligence on part of the contractor. It said the right to life of the deceased labourers and the injured have been violated.

Meanwhile, another notice has been to Uttar Pradesh government over the dilapidated condition of 209 primary school buildings forcing students to sit in open for their classes in Etawah district. NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that said students are forced to attend their classes in open as they are scared to sit in the rooms.

Reportedly, the school managements have made several verbal and written complaints to the concerned authorities in the State Education Department but the repair work has not been done, apparently due to the shortage of funds. The Commission has observed that the media reports, if true, amount to gross violation of human rights of the students and the teachers.

It said the dilapidated buildings are a threat to the lives of the students, teachers and other staff of the respective schools. The Commission has asked the state government to submit a detailed report within four weeks in the matter along with the statistics, addressing the issues raised in the news report, giving details about the action being taken or proposed to be taken to tackle the grim situation.