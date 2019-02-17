NHA to collaborate with Healthcare Federation for better implementation of Ayushman Bharat (IE)

The National Health Authority is all set to collaborate with apex healthcare body NATHEALT-Healthcare Federation of India for better implementation of the government’s flagship programme Ayushman Bharat and get more private hospitals on board. The NHA and NATHEALTH officials recently met in Delhi to discuss collaboration to scale up the impact of the scheme.

“During the meeting, it was decided that NATHEALTH will extend full support and set up a mechanism to provide technical experts and inputs, as and when sought by NHA and the state governments. “The development of quality and accessible health service packages is an important step towards the goal of PM-JAY,” an official in the know-how said.

The collaboration comes at a time when NHA will be undertaking the exercise of calibrating package rates and development of standard treatment protocols to ensure quality healthcare across India. The NHA, which has the mandate to undertake costing exercise and revision of package rates, has committed to establish a transparent process based on established methodology and global best practices and is seeking inputs and full involvement of private sector in the costing process.

“This collaboration is part of our practice of mutual learning from the industry to improve design and implementation of PM-JAY. With the well-being of the last mile beneficiary as our focus, we look forward to active and sustained contributions of NATHEALTH towards improvement of quality of health care and increasing private investment in health infrastructure in the country,” Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO, Ayushman Bharat said.

“I also encourage all its members to take advantage of this collaboration and consider contributing to Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY by empanelling their hospitals and hence expanding the provider network and quality of care,” Dr Dinesh Arora, Deputy CEO said. “We had a very meaningful meeting with NHA. NATHEALTH, in its endeavour to increase access and quality of healthcare across India, will extend full support to the NHA.

“We will provide technical experts and inputs, whenever required by the Authority. The exercise of calibrating package rates and the development of standard treatment protocols is expected to begin soon and is a very important step towards a meaningful and sustainable collaboration,” said Daljit Singh, President of NATHEALTH said.

Government officials and industry leaders are of the common view that to achieve set goals under the Ayushman Bharat, all stakeholders need to move forward in a collaborative spirit. Building a strong delivery network, with wide participation by the private sector, is very critical for successful implementation of the scheme and NATHEALTH will work in this spirit with NHA towards fulfilment of Ayushman Bharat goals, added Singh.

The Union government on September 23 had launched the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, which aims to provide a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year and is likely to benefit more than 10 crore poor families across the country. So far, more than 10 lakh people have availed free treatment under the scheme and this has resulted in savings of approximately Rs 3,000 crores to the nation.