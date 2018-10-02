​​​
  3. NH 5 in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur blocked due to landslides

Landslides near Purbani Jhulla in Himachal Pradesh's tribal Kinnaur district blocked the National Highway five on Monday.

Shimla | Published: October 2, 2018
Landslides near Purbani Jhulla in Himachal Pradesh’s tribal Kinnaur district blocked the National Highway five on Monday, an official said. Efforts to open the blocked highway by clearing the debris will be made on Tuesday, the district official said. He hoped that the highway would be opened for traffic by Tuesday evening.

