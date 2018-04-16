NGT notice to Yogi Adityanath government on encroachment in Agra park

The tribunal’s order came on the plea filed by the Jawahar Nagar Co-operative Society seeking removal of the encroachments and restoration of the park measuring 3,165 square yards. (PTI)

Aggrieved by the alleged encroachment on a park, a housing society in Agra has moved the National Green Tribunal, prompting the green panel to seek responses from the state government and the local authorities.

A bench headed by acting NGT Chairperson Justice Jawad Rahim issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government, Agra Development Authority, Agra Municipal Corporation, District Magistrate and others while seeking their replies in two weeks.

The tribunal’s order came on the plea filed by the Jawahar Nagar Co-operative Society seeking removal of the encroachments and restoration of the park measuring 3,165 square yards.

The petition, filed through advocates Gautam Singh and Snehil Sonam, alleged that the park was neither being maintained, nor properly regulated by the municipal body.

It said that a suit was also filed against the encroachment and a local court had passed an injunction order and directed status-quo to be maintained till further orders.

“The applicant being tired by inaction of local authorities wrote an e-mail and reported the matter to the PMO and also sent a copy to the Chief Minister respectively informing them about the encroachment made by the land mafia,” the plea said.

The housing society also contended that some private respondents have initiated construction activity in the park and were turning it into a commercial place.

It said they have also dumped waste and construction material in the colony itself and submitted photographs along with the petition.

“It is most respectfully submitted that the said park is declared under Rule 5 of the UP Park, Playground and Open Space (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2005 and is utilised and maintained by the residents of the colony. On May 8, 2016 the said park was notified by the Municipal Corporation, Agra in the gazette issued by the local administration,” the plea said.