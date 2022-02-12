NGT junks plea seeking permission to use 10-year-old diesel vehicle in Delhi-NCR

The NGT had earlier dismissed the Centre’s plea seeking modification of its order banning 10-year-old diesel vehicles in the Delhi-NCR.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has turned down a plea which sought an exemption from the ban on 10-year-old diesel vehicles in the Delhi-NCR on grounds of being disabled. A bench comprising NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Sudhir Agarwal said such an application on a decided matter was not maintainable.

“Such applications in a decided matter cannot be allowed to be entertained for all times. In view of the above, the application is dismissed as not maintainable,” it said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Sarabjit A Singh seeking direction for grant of exemption to use a diesel vehicle in the Delhi-NCR area beyond the 10-year time limit on grounds that the applicant is 100 per cent disabled.

It had noted that emissions from diesel vehicles are carcinogenic in nature and one diesel vehicle causes pollution equivalent to 24 petrol vehicles or otherwise 40 CNG vehicles.