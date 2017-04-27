​​ ​
  NGT issues contempt notice to AOL's Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

The National Green Tribunal today issued contempt notice to the Art of Living foundation's Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on a plea against him for blaming the Centre and the panel for damaging Yamuna floodplains by allowing his NGO to hold a cultural extravaganza.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar issued notice to Ravi Shankar while seeking his reply before May 9, the next date of hearing. (IE)

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar issued notice to Ravi Shankar while seeking his reply before May 9, the next date of hearing. The plea filed by activist Manoj Misra has sought action against Ravi Shankar and said his remarks interfered with with free and fair dispensation of justice.

In a statement published on the AOL’s website, Ravi Shankar had blamed the government and the NGT for permitting AOL to hold the function and said his foundation had obtained all necessary permissions, including from the green panel, and the event could have been stopped in the beginning itself if the river was so “fragile and pure”.

In the plea filed through advocates Ritwick Dutta and Rahul Choudhary, Misra said the AOL head was “in the habit” of making statements to “denigrate the dignity and status of this tribunal, which was an interference in the fair dispensation of justice”, that is the bedrock of the rule of law.

    Apr 27, 2017 at 1:22 pm
    Aol cheif is the a very noble soul and has not tried to annoy any one. But there can be many individuals and NOG's and specially from alien lands who try to brow beat vedic scholars and demean them. It woul d had been good if the NGT has asked for prosecution againt the then UP govt and Bihar govt for all illegal slaugher house and leather industry pollution in Ganga this not a one day AOL event but goi9ng full steam since decades and millions suffer in the gangaetic plains.
