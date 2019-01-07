NGT directs Delhi traffic police to keep tab on Google maps to control traffic jams in national capital

By: | Published: January 7, 2019 5:08 PM

It also reiterated that every order of the NGT was binding as a decree of court and non-compliance was actionable by way of punitive action in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

The direction came while taking note of a letter by city resident Abhi Kapoor who alleged that heavy traffic jams are taking place due to hawkers at Shahdara which is also resulting in air pollution.

The National Green Tribunal has directed the city traffic police to evolve a mechanism to refer to Google maps for taking prompt remedial and preventive steps at places witnessing traffic jams. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the roads should be made free of congestion to decrease air pollution in the national capital.

“We are of the view that since traffic jams can be observed from the Google maps, the traffic police must evolve a mechanism to view the Google maps so as to take prompt remedial and preventive steps at places where traffic jams are taking place,” the bench said.

The tribunal directed that a copy of this order along with complaint be sent to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, by email for taking appropriate steps in accordance with law. It also reiterated that every order of the NGT was binding as a decree of court and non-compliance was actionable by way of punitive action in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010. The direction came while taking note of a letter by city resident Abhi Kapoor who alleged that heavy traffic jams are taking place due to hawkers at Shahdara which is also resulting in air pollution.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. NGT directs Delhi traffic police to keep tab on Google maps to control traffic jams in national capital
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition