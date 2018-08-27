NGT directs action against illegal shops in northeast Delhi causing pollution

The green panel directed the DPCC to file report of the action taken to it by e-mail. (PTI)

The National Green Tribunal has directed the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to check burning of tyres and close illegal denting and painting shops in northeast Delhi. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel ordered the municipal corporation, DPCC and the DCP, of the area to take immediate action against such units in Gokulpur village in Shahdara. “In view of the order of this tribunal, no tyre burning or denting and painting works ought to be allowed in the old mini market, Gokalpur Village. Since, it is stated that in violation of the order of the tribunal, burning of tyre and denting and painting work is still continuing, we direct the DPCC to execute the order of this tribunal.

“EDMC Shahdara and DCP, North East Delhi may facilitate the execution of the order. The applicant is permitted to move the above authorities. It may furnish complete set of papers to the said authorities for compliance of this order. The DPCC may coordinate with the above authorities,” the bench said.The green panel directed the DPCC to file report of the action taken to it by e-mail.

The tribunal’s direction came on the plea filed by the Resident Welfare Association seeking execution of the order of NGT banning tyre burning in open and closure of unauthorised units running in Shahdara area. The NGT had earlier noted that various units like bakeries, welding shops and slaughter houses were functioning in residential areas without proper permission. The tribunal made it clear that if there was non-compliance of its order, it would take coercive measures in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010 against the authorities concerned.