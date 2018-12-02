NEZCC established to preserve rich cultural heritage of NE states: P B Acharya

By: | Published: December 2, 2018 7:31 PM

Nagaland Governor P B Acharya Sunday said the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) was established with the main objective of promoting and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the north east states.

He said the north east is well known for its distinct culture and traditional lifestyle and offers a mixed culture of different religion.

Every tribal group of these states has its own unique tribal culture, tribal folk dance, food and crafts. Though each tribe has its own identity, culture, tradition, people live in harmony and peacefully, Acharya said at the Hornbill festival.

Acharya said that festival season is the best time to know the culture and traditional costumes of north east India and that festival are the integral part of tribes along with traditional dance and folk music.

He said that NEZCC has been the forerunner for preserving, nurturing and disseminating the mosaic of cultures and art forms of the north eastern states since its inception with more than 5000 registered troupes under NEZCC.

“Through this centre the rich composite culture of the country is also seen through the prism of the local cultural traits and identities,” he said.

The governor said that north east India not only offers a completely different world of traditional music and folk dance but also emerged as one of the prime industry of rock music.

People of North East are talented in arts, skilled in making handicrafts and handlooms and handicrafts and handlooms products are acclaimed worldwide he added.

