‘Next time Mr Shah may allow you to answer a couple of questions’: Rahul Gandhi to PM

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not taking any question in his first press conference in the last five years. \u201cCongratulations Modi Ji. Excellent Press Conference! Showing up is half the battle. Next time Mr Shah may even allow you to answer a couple of questions. Well done,\u201d Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet. Congratulations Modi Ji. Excellent Press Conference! Showing up is half the battle. Next time Mr Shah may even allow you to answer a couple of questions. Well done! ???? \u2014 Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2019 In an unprecedented move, Prime Minister Modi today accompanied Amit Shah at the press conference but he did not take any questions and rather diverted them to Shah. Modi said that it was party president's press conference and the discipline has to be followed in the BJP\u2019s system. During his address, Modi asserted that BJP will come back to power with a full majority on its own. \u201cThe public has decided on the next government. We have promised many things in our manifesto to take the country forward," he said. There has been criticism against PM Modi for not addressing any press conference since he came to power in 2014. The Congress chief has also criticised him for not addressing a press conference during his tenure as Prime Minister. Gandhi today addressed a parallel press conference with PM Modi and mocked him on his earlier "cloud" remarks on Balakot airstrike. \u201cI was afraid. It is raining and I had the fear that the Prime Minister\u2019s plane may disappear,\u201d Rahul said. He was referring to one of the interviews where Modi had said that cloud helped fighter planes escape Pakistan\u2019s radars during Balakot airstrike. The Gandhi scion had said that the prime minister did not respond to top issues in these elections such as unemployment, Rafale deal, farm distress and economy. \u201cNarendra Modi is telling the country that this is how I eat mangos, I cut my kurtas this way, and this is how I dress,\u201d Gandhi said at the presser.