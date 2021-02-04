Next Republic Day parade at Central Vista Avenue, to symbolise modern India: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs (I/C) Hardeep Singh Puri today participated in the ‘ bhoomi-pujan' (ground-breaking) ceremony of Central Vista Avenue. (PTI)

The Narendra Modi government is confident of completing the avenue of Central Vista before January 26 next year. Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs (I/C) Hardeep Singh Puri today participated in the ‘ bhoomi-pujan’ (ground-breaking) ceremony of Central Vista Avenue. Talking to reporters after the puja, the minister said that the next Republic Day parade will be held on the Central Vista Avenue. He said that it will be a symbol of modern India. Taking a swipe at those opposed to the project, Singh said that some people don’t understand its importance and some don’t want the country to progress. He said that these are the same people who were questioning COVID-19 vaccine but it’s for all to see that India had a phenomenal rollout.

Central Vista is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project aimed at redeveloping the country’s administrative centre. The plan for the same was announced by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in September 2019. Though the project was halted for some after some people approached the Supreme Court against it, the court ruled in favour of the project on January 5. A new parliament building spread over 64,500 square metre area is also part of the redevelopment.

PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for a new triangular Parliament building on December 10. The new building will have a seating capacity of 900 to 1,200 MPs. The building is expected to be completed by August 2022 when the nation will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day.

The New buildings will be constructed along the Rashtrapati Bhavan-India Gate stretch of the Rajpath. The whole Central Vista project will be completed by 2024 when the next general elections are to be held. According to the project plan, the present Parliament building and some other buildings will be converted into museums.