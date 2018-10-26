Next of kin of those killed in Amritsar train accident will be given government jobs: Navjot Singh Sidhu

By: | Published: October 26, 2018 8:21 PM

The Punjab government will provide jobs to the eligible family members of those killed in the Amritsar rail tragedy here, Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said Friday.

Navjot Singh Sidhu

The Punjab government will provide jobs to the eligible family members of those killed in the Amritsar rail tragedy here, Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu said Friday.

On October 19, at least 59 people were killed after a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilled onto railway tracks while watching the burning of a Ravana effigy was run over by a train in Amritsar.

The people falling in the old age category would be given pension by the government, he said.

Sidhu reiterated that he is committed to help the affected families monetarily and that the families would not be left in the lurch with the government standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them in their hour of need.

“The state government will give jobs to the eligible family members of those killed in the rail tragedy,” he told reporters here.

The minister said that though many people are coming forward to adopt the children rendered orphan in the tragedy, the government would only allow the adoption to take place after the completion of formalities and procedures as per the law.

The Local government minister handed over cheques of financial assistance to 5 more victim families of the recent rail tragedy.

He said that till date 46 families have been provided with the financial assistance and the rest of the 13 cheques would also be given soon.

Sidhu termed as “most unfortunate” that some elements are playing politics over the bodies of the people killed in the tragedy.

He said the state government would do everything possible to help the affected families.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Next of kin of those killed in Amritsar train accident will be given government jobs: Navjot Singh Sidhu
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Infrastructure
Train 18 first impressions: Watch exclusive video - India's 1st engine-less train is world-class all the way!
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Indian Railways' engine-less train will stun like never before! 25 gorgeous pics
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
Why it makes perfect sense for Train 18 to replace Shatabdi Express
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
2018 Hyundai Santro variant-wise prices, features explained: Which trim suits you best
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Hero Destini 125 vs Honda Activa 125 vs Suzuki Access 125: Which budget family scooter to buy & why?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition