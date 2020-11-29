  • MORE MARKET STATS

Next Mayor of Hyderabad will be from BJP, claims Amit Shah

By: |
Updated: Nov 29, 2020 3:35 PM

"I am confident after the roadshow that this time BJP is not fighting to increase its seats or strengthen its presence, but this time the mayor of Hyderabad will be from our party," Amit Shah said.

Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that the next mayor of Hyderabad will be from his party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He thanked the people of Hyderabad “for showing immense support to BJP”. “I am confident after the roadshow that this time BJP is not fighting to increase its seats or strengthen its presence, but this time the mayor of Hyderabad will be from our party,” Amit Shah said.

The Home Minister, who is in the city for civic poll campaign, said that Hyderabad has the potential to become an IT hub. He said infrastructure development has to be done by the municipal corporation even though funds are given by State and Centre. “The current corporation under TRS and Congress is the biggest impediment to this,” the Home Minister said.

Amit Shah said that his party would free Hyderabad from the Nawab, Nizam culture and create a mini-India there. “We want to build Hyderabad into a modern city, free from the shackles of Nizam culture,” he added. He further said that Prime Minister Modi has opened the way for ‘work from anywhere’. “The IT professionals working in Hyderabad are going to benefit the most from this move,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Next Mayor of Hyderabad will be from BJP claims Amit Shah
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Full text of PM Modi’s 18th episode of Mann Ki Baat 2.0
2Waste to money! Farmer entrepreneur in Haryana earns Rs 50 lakh profit by selling stubble – Here’s how
3It doesn’t look like municipal election: Asaduddin Owaisi on BJP’s deployment of big guns in Hyderabad