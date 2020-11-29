Next Mayor of Hyderabad will be from BJP, claims Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah in Hyderabad.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday claimed that the next mayor of Hyderabad will be from his party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He thanked the people of Hyderabad “for showing immense support to BJP”. “I am confident after the roadshow that this time BJP is not fighting to increase its seats or strengthen its presence, but this time the mayor of Hyderabad will be from our party,” Amit Shah said.

The Home Minister, who is in the city for civic poll campaign, said that Hyderabad has the potential to become an IT hub. He said infrastructure development has to be done by the municipal corporation even though funds are given by State and Centre. “The current corporation under TRS and Congress is the biggest impediment to this,” the Home Minister said.

Amit Shah said that his party would free Hyderabad from the Nawab, Nizam culture and create a mini-India there. “We want to build Hyderabad into a modern city, free from the shackles of Nizam culture,” he added. He further said that Prime Minister Modi has opened the way for ‘work from anywhere’. “The IT professionals working in Hyderabad are going to benefit the most from this move,” he said.