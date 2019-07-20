Next Maharashtra CM will be from Shiv Sena, decision already made by Amit Shah and Uddhav Thackeray: Aditya Thackeray

Aditya Thackeray said that BJP national president Amit Shah and Uddhav Thackeray have decided that the next CM will be from Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, 29, has claimed that the next Maharashtra Chief Minister will be from his party, according to a report in The Indian Express. Aditya is the son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and is on a statewide ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ ahead of the October’s Assembly elections.

In an interview to the daily, Aditya said that BJP national president Amit Shah and Uddhav Thackeray have decided that the next CM will be from Shiv Sena.

“Of course, the Sena will have a chief minister. And it has been decided between BJP president Amit Shah ji and Shiv Sena president Uddhav ji. I was only the fourth person in the room, apart from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. People who don’t know about this agreement and people who are believing in personal interests, are speaking about many other things. But anyone who believes in the best interest of the country, Maharashtra and both the parties, they know what the alliance is and what the agreement is,” he replied to a question.

“I don’t think I need to reiterate that because CM (Devendra Fadnavis) has said that in open press conference about equality in seats and in power sharing,” he added.

The state will go to polls in October this year to elect the 288 members of Legislative Assembly. Both the BJP and Shiv Sena currently share power in the state. As per the agreement announced by the parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Sena and BJP will adopt the 50:50 seat-sharing formula for the Assembly elections.

To a question that there are talks that Shiv Sena will have to win more number of seats to claim for the CM’s chair, he said, “It is irrespective. The seat-sharing and power-sharing patterns are irrespective (of number of seats) as declared by CM (Fadnavis) in the press conference. Irrespective of how many seats, whichever party wins…”

He also exuded confidence that Shiv Sena will win seats beyond expectations. Stating that there is a wave in favour of the Sena across Maharashtra, he said, “People have faith in the Sena, they have seen the Sena, be it in the government or in the Opposition. We have always (given) voice (to) the people, stood with them. Our face has never changed.”

“The people expect us (Shiv Sena) to form the next government. I am sure we will win maximum seats,” Aditya Thackeray said.

On contesting elections, Aditya said that he will surely enter the fray if the people and the party decide to field him. When asked about talks of him being the Shiv Sena’s contender for the Maharashtra CM’s post, he said, “This is the wish of course, but it is also a question of first what we are aiming to do right now.” He said that it is the people of the state who will have to decide whether he is ready for the top job or not, adding that his yatra is not about elections but “seeking the blessings of the people and listen to them”.