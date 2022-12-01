“Next CM Siddaramaiah”: Stage set for another Congress clash, Bommai asks Shivakumar to ‘take note’

“Next CM Siddaramaiah”, read the mammoth 75-kg cake that the former Chief Minister’s supporters made him cut on Wednesday in Karnataka’s Mysuru on the occasion of Kanaka Jayanti. The development is being seen as a clear message to the Congress leadership on Siddaramaiah’s claim to the post if the Congress manages to emerge victorious in the elections scheduled to be held in mid-2023.

The development potentially sets the stage for a fresh clash between the former chief minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar. Both politically influential leaders have often been at loggerheads over their claim to chief ministership.

The cake-cutting ceremony by Siddaramaiah’s supporters comes a day after Shivanandapuri Swami of Kanakapeeta and several former ministers backed the Congress leader as the next chief minister of Karnataka. At the event on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah was repeatedly referred to as the “next CM”.

Also Read: Stop fighting over future CM, focus on BJP, Congress tells Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah in presence of Rahul Gandhi

Taking a swipe at the growing chorus within Congress to name Siddaramaiah as the CM candidate, BJP leader and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai advised Shivakumar to take note. He, however, refrained from making a detailed comment on the developments, saying it was an internal matter of the Congress.

Also Read: Siddaramaiah’s warning to BJP as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Karnataka: “If you obstruct…”

The developments ahead of elections in Karnataka mirror the situation unfolding in the Congress unit in Rajasthan, one of the few states where the party is still in power. The simmering rivalry between CM Ashok Gehlot and party leader Sachin Pilot threatens to derail the party’s campaign for elections slated for 2023-end and a repeat of the same power tussle is the last thing that the Congress needs now.