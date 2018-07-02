Next big move for BJP: Dalit, OBC outreach for 2019, banking on LJP, Apna Dal

The BJP, which suffered massive setbacks after Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s BSP consolidated OBC and Dalit votes in the state, will soon be backing events organised by Apna Dal and LJP.

Stung by the SP-BSP alliance in recently concluded Lok Sabha bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party is reportedly banking high on its allies – Apna Dal in Uttar Pradesh and Lok Jan Shakti Party in Bihar. The BJP, which suffered massive setbacks after Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s BSP consolidated OBC and Dalit votes in the state, will soon be backing events organised by Apna Dal and LJP. While Apana Dal enjoys a strong support among OBCs of eastern Uttar Pradesh, the LJP is a party popular among Dalits of Bihar. Anupriya Patel and Ramvilas Paswan – chiefs of Apna Dal and LJP respectively are ministers in PM Narendra Modi-led Union government.

In a move that may bring LJP and Apna Dal closer, Patel has invited Paswan for the birth anniversary celebrations of her father and party founder Soney Lal Patel in Lucknow on Monday. Significantly, Paswan will be the main speaker at the event, while from BJP, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be the chief guest. The event, which will be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh capital for the first time, will witness the gathering of leaders from upper caste, OBC and Dalit sections.

Earlier, Apna Dal had celebrated Soney Lal’s birth anniversary in eastern Uttar Pradesh, where it has a support base among backward castes. However, the party has chosen Lucknow as the venue this time, with the theme “Jan Swabhiman Diwas” and party leaders and workers from across the state will attend the event. Significantly, leaders from other parties like the LJP and BJP too have been invited.

In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP had contested in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with Apna Dal, which won two seats in eastern UP. Elected from Mirzapur, Anupriya was later appointed as a minister in the Narendra Modi government.