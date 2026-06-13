There is a certain irony in the journey of Swapan Dasgupta. For most of his public life, he was the man with the sharp column and the sharper historical analogy — the bhadralok intellectual who could diagnose Bengal‘s economic decline with the precision of a surgeon and the detachment of someone who didn’t have to fix it. Today, he is the surgeon. And the patient is on the table.

When Home Minister Amit Shah first floated the idea of Dasgupta actually contesting an election back in 2020, the reaction from the man himself was, by his own admission, something close to alarm. He was not wrong to be nervous. He lost the first outing from Tarakeshwar — though only by 7,000 votes.

From columnist to BJP candidate

Most people in his position would have quietly returned to their morning columns in the Times of India and their evenings with a good book. Dasgupta, didn’t. When the BJP announced his candidature for Rashbehari in South Kolkata in this election, he quipped that “conventional wisdom dictated that I was being offered as a sacrificial lamb.” Past data justified the anxiety. The constituency had backed the Congress-Trinamul Congress ecosystem since 1982, and the BJP, as Dasgupta put it, “lacked the organisational depth, money, and muscle of the ruling party.”

But Rashbehari is a constituency so overwhelmingly bhadralok that it might as well have been designed with him in mind. Convent-educated, well-spoken, and possessed of the rare political gift of being able to argue forcefully without ever appearing to raise his voice, he won handsomely.

And so the once-teacher at Oxford University and later newspaper columnist became the candidate. And the candidate is now the Finance Minister of West Bengal.

It is, as one observer noted, one of the more intriguing twists in Indian public life. Dasgupta belongs to a generation of public intellectuals who moved between newsrooms, policy debates, and political platforms with equal ease. A historian by training and a polemicist by instinct, he built a reputation as one of India’s most articulate voices of conservatism — long before it became fashionable — preferring argument over outrage and Edmund Burke over hashtags.

His move into active politics was perhaps inevitable. The boundary between commentator and participant had been thinning for years. But finance minister is another matter entirely. Commentary allows you the luxury of diagnosing problems. Governance requires you to pay for solutions.

Dasgupta’s blueprint for growth



The diagnosis, in Bengal’s case, is grim enough. The state’s contribution to national output has halved over six decades. Per capita income, once comfortably above the national average, now trails it. Dasgupta himself has been refreshingly candid — there will be no “chamatkar,” no miraculous turnaround. What he is offering instead is a Marshall Plan for Bengal — the blueprint that helped revive the war-ravaged economies of Europe post World War II. His mantra to revive the state’s economy is a combination of financial discipline, investment, and institutional support. The Centre can be counted on to do the needful ensuring there is support from financial institutions and that centrally-sponsored schemes are implemented.

For his part, the minister’s priority is to look for ways to generate revenue without putting any additional burden on the people by imposing new taxes. Also much of the wasteful expenditure incurred by the earlier government can be avoided. But these are, as Dasgupta would know, the low-hanging fruit. Without big-ticket private investment, an economic revival remains a pamphlet, not a policy.

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Business, curiously, runs in his veins — even if it was never his vocation. His grandfather, KC Das, was among the founders of The Calcutta Chemical Company, makers of Neem toothpaste and Margo soap. Fate, with its characteristic lack of subtlety, has now placed the grandson in charge of rebuilding the commercial confidence of a state his family once helped industrialise.

There is historical precedent for intellectuals running Bengal’s finances with distinction. Asim Dasgupta helped architect India’s VAT system. Amit Mitra brought the perspective of industry and policy. Swapan Dasgupta arrives from a different tradition — political thought, public debate, and a lifetime of telling other people’s stories.

Whether that proves to be an asset or a liability, only the first budget will tell. For years, he analysed other people’s numbers. Now the numbers are his. And in Bengal, as he is discovering, the footnotes have consequences.