News of loss of lives in fire at Ahmednagar hospital is painful: Rahul Gandhi

November 06, 2021 4:42 PM

At least 10 coronavirus patients were killed and one person suffered serious burn injuries after a major fire broke out in the ICU of the district civil hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar city on Saturday, officials said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said it was painful to see the loss of lives following a fire at a hospital in Ahmednagar in Maharashtra and urged party workers to help in relief work. He also sent his condolences to the families of those killed in the fire.

The blaze erupted around 11 am in the intensive care unit (ICU), where 20 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment, they said.

“The news of fire in Ahmednagar hospital is painful. My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I appeal to Congress workers to help in the relief work,” the former Congress president said in a post on Facebook.

