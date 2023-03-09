Newly-wed man leaves wife in car, runs away while stuck in Bengaluru traffic

A newly-wed man allegedly ran away leaving behind his wife while his car was stuck in a traffic jam in Bengaluru. The incident took place at the IT corridor of Mahadevapura, reported The Indian Express.

The family alleged that 26-year-old man’s ex had been blackmailing him, and he, therefore, took the step to run away.

Police said that the incident took place on March 5 and the bride approached the Mahadevapura police the next day. Police have registered a missing complaint and a search for the person is underway.

The bride told IE that they got married on February 15. However, when he looked forlorn, he told his wife that he was being blackmailed by his ex, who lived in Goa. The woman, who also informed other family members, said that they would stand by him.

The wife said that her husband was working at her father’s business which was based out of Karnataka and Goa, while the man’s ex-lover was an employee of the company in Goa.

On March 5, when the couple returned from church at around 2:15 PM, their vehicle was stuck near Pai Layout. Suddenly, the man, sitting in the front seat, opened the door and ran away. The woman chased him but could not catch up with him.

Police said that the man left his mobile phone in the car, and his close friends and family members said he had not reached out to them.