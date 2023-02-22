Newly-wed couple found dead with multiple injuries in Raipur ahead of wedding reception

Three days after their marriage, the bodies of a newly married couple were found just before their wedding reception in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur on Tuesday evening, reported ANI.

The incident happened at Brijnagar under the jurisdiction limits of Tikrapara police station.

Tikrapara Station House officer (SHO) Amit Beriya said that there were multiple stab injuries in the bodies and they were recovered from their room ahead of the wedding reception. The couple got married on February 19 in Raipur.

The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Aslam and Kahkasha Bano (22).

The police official said that the preliminary probe revealed that the couple were getting ready for the programme ahead of the reception. Hearing the screams of the new bride, the groom’s mother rushed to their room and had found the door locked from inside.

Relatives forcefully opened the door and found the couple lying in a pool of blood.

The bodies have been sent for autopsy and probe in the case is underway, Beriya said.