Newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs to sworn in on July 22, oath ceremony to be held in House chamber

Newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs to sworn in on July 22.

The newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs will take oath on July 22, according to news agency ANI. The oath taking ceremony will take place in the House chamber.

This would be the first time when the new MPs will take oath in the House chamber during the inter-session period. The decision was taken to administer the oath to newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs in the House chamber to maintain the social distancing norms.

A total of 61 MPs were elected to Rajya Sabha from 20 states. They, however, couldn’t take oath due to restrictions imposed on the travel of MPs due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The oath taking ceremony of new MPs usually takes place during the session. If not, the new MPs take oath in the chamber of the Rajya Sabha Chairman when the House is not in session.

The Secretary General of Rajya Sabha has written to all the newly elected MPs informing them of the oath-taking decision. Those who fail to turn up will be administered oath or affirmation during the ensuing monsoon session.

According to reports, each member will be allowed only one guest to accompany them at the oath-taking ceremony.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu will administer the oath to new MPs. He took the decision keeping in view resumption of meetings by the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.

The newly elected MPs had expressed interest in participating in the meetings of the Parliamentary Standing Committees.

The EC had announced Rajya Sabha elections for 61 seats, 55 of which were scheduled to be held on March 26 but delayed due to the COVID. The elections took place on June 19.