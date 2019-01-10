Newly-appointed Indian envoy likely to present credentials to Donald Trump on January 11

By: | Published: January 10, 2019 6:05 AM

India's newly-appointed Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who arrived here Wednesday, is likely to present his credentials to the US President Donald Trump on January 11, officials said.

Newly-appointed Indian envoy likely to present credentials to Donald Trump on January 11 (Reuters)

India’s newly-appointed Ambassador to the US Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who arrived here Wednesday, is likely to present his credentials to the US President Donald Trump on January 11, officials said. Such a quick credentials ceremony for a foreign diplomat is rare in the American capital, given that in the past envoys of other countries, including those from India, have waited for weeks to formally present their diplomatic credentials to the US president.

Diplomatic credentials is a letter that formally appoints a diplomat as the ambassador to another country. The letter is addressed from one head of state to another. It is presented by the ambassador to the receiving head of state in a formal ceremony. The ceremony further marks the beginning of the official period of ambassadorship.

It is a common practice for ambassadors to initially present temporary credentials to the Department of State once they arrive in host countries before eventually presenting it to the head of state. Shringla replaced Navtej Singh Sarna, who retired on December 31. He was earlier posted in Dhaka as the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh.

A 1984-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Shringla hails from Darjeeling. He has previously served in various Indian diplomatic missions including Paris, Hanoi, Durban, Tel Aviv and at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN in New York.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Newly-appointed Indian envoy likely to present credentials to Donald Trump on January 11
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition