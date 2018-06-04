Newcastle disease kills 23 peacocks in Gurgaon: What is it and should you be worried?

The Newcastle disease has till date led to the death of 23 peacocks in the city in the last one month. (IE)

Amid Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala, the authorities have now confirmed Virulent Newcastle Disease (VND) epidemic in Gurgaon district. The Newcastle disease has till date led to the death of 23 peacocks in the city in the last one month, reported The Indian Express. Following the deaths of the national bird, forest department officials said the Department of Animal Husbandry has been asked to inspect all poultry farms to ascertain if they are infected, and quarantine them if required. It has also been asked to initiate a vaccination drive among poultry to prevent the spread of the disease, the officials added.

What is Virulent Newcastle Disease (VND)

• The disease is a kind of airborne virus that is spread through poultry, Conservator of Forest, Vinod Kumar said.

• It is not fatal but if medication is not administered on time, there is a threat to the lives of birds, Kumar added.

• It is a virus found in respiratory discharges of the infected birds and causes severe sickness and deaths among them.

• Officials maintained that the virus poses no threat to people.

The residents alerted the officials about the dead birds in the month of May this year, many of which appeared to have twisted their legs and fallen off trees, or twisted their heads or necks.

Veterinary surgeon Dr Ashok Khasa was quoted as saying that around forty birds are being treated at a centre in Bhondsi. The doctors have started spraying anti-viral medicine to protect the peacocks in areas that are frequented by the birds. Also, 80,000 doses of the vaccine have been provided to poultry farms and backyard poultry, which will be administered orally. Over the last few weeks, 22 peacock deaths were reported in Faridabad and Palwal, Khasa added.