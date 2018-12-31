New Year’s Eve: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi issues traffic advisories!

All kinds of vehicles will be restricted from 8.00 pm onwards at Connaught Place till the celebrations conclude. (Reuters)

As people prepare to welcome the new year, the traffic police department has stepped up security across the cities to prevent any untoward incident on New Year’s Eve. Traffic police have extended duty period of all police personnel. Policemen have been deployed to keep a check on the rash and drunk driving.

DELHI

In the wake of New Year celebrations in the national capital the Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements and has issued an advisory for the same. Police have restricted the movement of vehicles on major roads towards the Connaught Place and in the inner-outer circle after 8 pm today. In addition to it, no vehicular traffic shall be allowed in the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place.

According to the advisory no vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place after 8 pm beyond Mandi House, Bengali Market, north foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover , Minto Road, R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing , Gole Market , G.P.O, Patel Chowk , Kasturba Gandhi Road – Ferozshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane and Windsor place.

DELHI POLICE TWEET:

While commuters can reach New Delhi Railway Station from South following Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street, Mandir Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Jhandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. On the other hand, the Old Delhi Railway station will remain unaffected.

Delhi Metro has also put restrictions on place ahead of new year celebrations. DMRC has informed that exit of passengers from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be permitted from 9 PM onwards on the New Year’s Eve on 31st December 2018. However, passengers will be allowed to enter the Rajiv Chowk Metro station after 9 PM for boarding the trains.

DMRC’s TWEET:

New Year Eve Update On New Year’s Eve tomorrow, exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will be blocked 9 pm onwards to ease overcrowding. Entry of passengers will be allowed. Please plan your journey accordingly. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 30, 2018

Interchange facility between HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli and Dwarka Sec-21 – NOIDA City Centre-Vaishali will continue as usual at Rajiv Chowk Metro station as per schedule. Services at all other Metro stations and corridors will continue normally.

MUMBAI

Mumbai Police has informed that the north-bound NS Road and south-bound Shivaji Road towards Gateway of India would be closed for all vehicles from 8 pm today till 6 am tomorrow. People have been advised to take alternate roads through Vinay K. Shah Marg, Rajani Patel Marg, INOX, Vidhan Bhavan Junction , Free Press Circle, Mantralaya Junction, Godrej Junction, KC College Junction, Churchgate, MK Roat, GST Bhavan, Saifee Hospital, Opera House, Wilson College, Bandstand, Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, Bhadwar Park, Lalit Building and Churchgate Station.

MUMBAI POLICE TWEET:

Tomorrow night, around this hour, these guidelines will make sure you have a comfortable New Year’s Eve! Behave responsibly, have fun #Welcoming2019 #NewYearsEveEve #NewYearSafety pic.twitter.com/ItK8pmYduJ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 30, 2018

Mumbai traffic police are also expected to be out in full force to ensure drunk driving offenders are punished.

Also Read: Mission Bhagiratha: Telangana village gathers to garland its water taps!

BENGALURU

Reportedly 10,000 police personnel would be deployed across the city on new year’s eve. 80 platoons of a reserve police force and 250 women cops would be on duty in the central business district. Vehicles won’t be allowed on Brigade Road, a stretch of M.G. Road, Church Street, Lavelle Road, Richmond Road and Museum Road. Parking in a 1km radius of CBD is also prohibited. Four drone cameras and four LCD display systems on giant screens and 15 watch towers will monitor the revellers in the CBD area and track down mischief mongers.

KOLKATA

Heavy traffic police deployment is expected in the city from the evening onwards with patrolling in areas like Park Street, Rashbehari and Hazra.

KOCHI

Kerala police have beefed up security across the district in view of the New Year’s Eve celebrations. Police have launched precautionary measures to avert any untoward incident and traffic congestion. Strict vehicle inspections will be held across the city. Those found drink-driving may face strict action, including having their licence cancelled. Around 2,500 policemen have been deployed for motorcycle patrolling, mobile patrolling within Kochi City Police’s jurisdiction. Police personnel will be present at parks, beaches, shopping malls, theatres, railway stations, bus stands and food courts for crowd safety.