From deploying 2,000 security personnel to arranging cabs, taxis – Gurgaon police to ensure safe New Year’s Eve

As a measure to avert any untoward incidents on New Year’s Eve, over 2,000 police personnel will be deployed at 112 points, including inner city malls, crowded markets and border areas across Gurgaon, a police officer said on Tuesday. “As we know, Gurgaon is the destination for celebration of New Year’s Eve. Residents and party lovers will celebrate and organise events in different places here. I urge people to celebrate in a peaceful manner. If any untoward incident happens to anyone, they should not panic. Gurgaon Police will be there with you for help,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Kumar Sawan said.

“We will also arrange cabs, auto-rickshaws and online cab aggregators for those in need, especially women if they definitely need it to return home. I also request all sections of people to maintain law and order and obey traffic rules,” the DCP added. Elaborate arrangements have been made for New Year celebrations in view of residents’ security especially for women. Pubs and bars have been directed to only allow visitors carrying valid identity proof. There will be a zero tolerance policy towards anti-social elements, Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

All the DCP, ACP and SHO rank officers, traffic police, crime branch and local police staff will keep a tight vigil at city malls including Sahara Mall, Vipul Agora Building, Cyber Hub, Sector 29, HUDA Ground, Galleria Market, Ambience Mall, Good Earth Mall, among others, Bokan said. Additional police force will be deployed on MG Road, Chakkapur Road and Westin Hotel point. Every vehicle coming from the border areas will be thoroughly checked, he added.

The PRO said the security measures has come into effect from 3 pm on Tuesday and will continue till midnight. “Leisure Valley Ground has been designated as the parking area. Vehicles parked elsewhere are liable to be towed away”, said DCP (Traffic) Himanshu Garg. Teams of Durga Shakti Rapid Action Force, a special group constituted to prevent crime against women, will also be deployed across the city, PRO Bokan said.

All city SHOs and crime teams have been directed to carry out regular patrolling in the city. There will be swift action response teams to handle any untoward situations. They include counter assault team, bomb disposal team, police riders team, PCR team, intelligence team, crane and fire barricade team and ambulance team, the PRO said. Gurgaon is a prime location for party lovers on New Year’s Eve as thousands of people from Delhi-NCR come for the celebrations.