New Year celebrations: Over 3,600 people arrested in Kolkata on New Year’s Eve

As many as 3,678 people were arrested from different parts of the city on New Year’s Eve for their alleged involvement in various crimes — ranging from disorderly conduct, to drunk driving, and violation of traffic norms — a senior police officer said. Of the 3678, 148 were nabbed under non-bailable charges, 531 for drunk driving and rash driving, 654 for triple-riding on two-wheelers and 1289 for not wearing helmets, he said. At least 50 people were picked up as a preventive measure, and 831 apprehended for disorderly conduct. One person was arrested for carrying illegal arms, and four for rowdyism, the officer said.

During Tuesday’s revelry, around 18 vehicles were seized for flouting norms, he said, adding that 14 mobile phones that went missing were also recovered. Altogether, 234.68 litres of liquor, and 2.33 kg ganja were seized and 2.5 kg fireworks confiscated, the senior officer stated. “Several arrests have been made on the New Year’s eve. We are still accumulating the details,” he said.

Over 5,000 police personnel have been deployed across the city since Christmas, with special focus on ensuring women’s safety. “Strict vigil and patrolling will continue tonight. Senior officers will be deployed at crucial points to avoid any menace,” the police officer said.