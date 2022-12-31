New Year 2023: Delhi Police deploys 18,000 personnel ahead of celebrations, vehicles barred from entering CP after 8 pm

New Year 2023 is around the clock and preparations for the celebration are in full swing. In order to maintain the decorum in the national capital, the Delhi Police has deployed over 18,000 personnel from district and traffic units throughout the city, said officials on Saturday.

According to the police, a total of 125 spots have been made for taking strict action against those driving under the influence of alcohol. Last year, around 657 challans were issued on New Year’s eve in which 36 were related to drunk driving. The police further said that this year, traffic will be restricted from 8 pm Saturday at Connaught Place and Alcolmeters will be used to check drunk driving.

Over 16,500 personnel will be deployed throughout the city during New Year’s celebrations, according to Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Dependra Pathak. “(Besides), more than 20 companies from outside forces will be deployed in different districts. This time, there will be anti-terror measures in high footfall areas. Local police, in real-time coordination with the Special Cell, will monitor the situation. Our goal is that the people in Delhi celebrate New Year in a better way,” Pathak added.

Also Read Elections in 2023: 11 electoral contests that will set the tone for 2024



/

Special arrangements in CP

It should be noted that the special arrangements have been made in the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place. The restrictions shall be imposed from 8 pm onwards on Saturday in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the end of New Year celebrations. This rule will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles. Only authorised vehicles carrying valid passes will be allowed in the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place, according to the advisory. There will be limited parking space available which will be given on a first come first serve basis and unauthorised parked vehicles will be towed away and prosecuted.

Drunk driving to remain focus

On the other hand, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said, “Around 1,850 personnel from traffic police will be deployed along with local police staff for joint checking. We have identified around 125 spots for drunk and drive. The traffic will be restricted to enter Connaught Place after 8 pm on Saturday and only authorized vehicles will be allowed to enter. Mobile teams will also be set up to take action against drunk driving, underage driving, black film on cars’ glasses etc.” There will be more focus on high footfall and vulnerable areas, he added.

To ensure sufficient security, the deployment will be divided into two shifts. He said that there would be over 300 arresting teams which would take action against law breakers. He suggested, “If you are going in a car or on bike, please ensure that the driver or rider is not in an inebriated condition.”

He further said that the government guidelines related to COVID-19 will be strictly followed.

Also, the Delhi Police has released an advisory related to the traffic arrangements on New Year’s eve stating that strict action will be taken against drunk driving, stunt biking, over speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving.

2,500 women personnel deployed

He further said women safety will be the focus area and more than 2,500 women personnel will be deployed in the city. More than 1600 checkpoints will be set up and the force will use 2,074 motorcycles, more than 1,200 mobile patrol vehicles, and more than 1,200 mobile patrolling vehicles.