New twist in Kerala Nun rape case, key witness Father Kuriakose Kattuthara found dead in Punjab

In a fresh twist in Kerala nun rape case, Father Kuriakose Kattuthara, who was reportedly a key witness, was found dead Monday morning at Dasuya in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, news agency PTI reported.

The bishop was transferred just 15 days ago to a Catholic church in Dasuya and was staying in the church premises.

“It was found that he vomited over the bed. Blood pressure tablets were found at the spot. Investigation is underway,” AR Sharma, DSP Dasuya, told news agency ANI.

“He was found dead there, he was 62. The matter will be investigated. I have been informed that no injuries have been found,” he added.

The case comes days after Kerala High Court granted conditional bail to Roman Catholic Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the main accused in the case.

Granting the bail, the court directed the accused Bishop to surrender his passport and not to enter Kerala state except for appearing before the probe officer once in two weeks on Saturdays.

This condition would be applicable till a charge sheet is filed in the case.

In her complaint to the Kottayam Police in June, the nun had alleged Bishop Mulakkal of raping her at a guest house in Kuravilangad in May 2014 and later sexually exploiting her on several occasions.

Mulakkal has maintained that he is innocent and denied the charges as “baseless and concocted”. He alleged that the nun levelled false charges after the Catholic order had rejected her demand for favours.