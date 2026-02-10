Kanpur Lamborghini crash: A new twist has emerged in the Kanpur Lamborghini accident case, with the accused’s lawyer claiming that his client was not driving the luxury car at the time of the incident. The accident, which took place on VIP Road, left several pedestrians injured and sparked widespread outrage.

Lawyer Claims Accused Was Not Driving

According to ANI, Accused Shivam Mishra’s lawyer Mrityunjay Kumar, on Monday, told reporters that Mishra was not behind the wheel when the Lamborghini allegedly rammed into pedestrians and a motorcycle. He said the car was being driven by Mishra’s driver, identified as Mohan.

“The hearing proceedings will be held tomorrow. Shivam was not driving; his driver, Mohan, was. This is an accident case. When he was not driving, then there can be no case against him,” the lawyer said.

He also confirmed that the next hearing in the matter is scheduled for February 10.

Details of the Accident and Police Action

According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near Jhula Park Crossing. The Lamborghini, reportedly moving at high speed, first hit a parked Bullet motorcycle and then struck a passerby. The complainant suffered serious injuries to his left leg, ankle and other parts of the body. The motorcycle was also badly damaged. Several pedestrians were injured in the incident.

An FIR states that the accident took place around 1:45 pm. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including Sections 281, 125(a), 125(b), and 324(4). The investigation has been assigned to Sub-Inspector Dinesh Kumar. The Lamborghini involved in the incident has been seized by the Gwaltoli police.

No Arrests Yet, Probe Ongoing

DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava said no arrests have been made so far. According to ANI, he said, “Those who were injured in the incident have been taken to the hospital. A case has been registered, and a serious investigation is underway. Action will be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation. No one has been taken into custody yet.”

Eyewitness Satyendra Singh Chandel described the chaos after the crash. “A luxury car hit some people yesterday at the VIP Road. I heard that some bouncers of the luxury car driver broke the window and pulled the driver of the car. They took him away in another car. The Lamborghini car has been taken to the Police Station. Around four to five people were injured in the incident.”

Police officials said the investigation is continuing and further action will be taken based on evidence and statements collected during the probe.