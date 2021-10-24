New twist in Aryan Khan case: Witness claims Rs 26 crore deal; NCB denies pay-off

t may be recalled that Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan had gone viral following which the NCP had raised a question mark over the anti-drug agency and its officers handling the case.

In a major development related to the Aryan Khan case hinting at a new twist, a panch witness Prabhakar Salil has filed an affidavit before the court claiming pay-offs against the Narcotics Control Bureau and now missing private detective KP Gosavi. It may be recalled that Gosavi’s selfie with Aryan Khan had gone viral following which the NCP had raised a question mark over the anti-drug agency and its officers handling the case.

In a notarized affidavit, Salil claimed to have overheard KP Gosavi and Sam D’Souza trying to settle the case for Rs 18 crores in addition to Rs 8 crores to NCB’s Sameer Wankhede. Salil claims to be the personal bodyguard of KP Gosavi.

He further claimed in his affidavit that he has seen Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani talking to KP Gosavi. Salil said that Gosavi asked him to collect Rs 50 lakhs in cash from a certain location and he even collected two bags of cash and gave them to Gosavi. Salil also claimed that when counted, the bag had only 38 lakhs, reported Live Law.

“NCB officials may kill me or abduct me like Gosavi,” claims Salil in his affidavit.

On the other hand, the NCB had denied the allegations. According to an NDTV report, NCB officials have termed the claim as baseless saying if money had changed hands, then why is someone still behind bars in the case.

The report also quotes NCB sources saying that the allegations were made just to malign the agency’s image.

It may be noted that Aryan Khan and seven other people were arrested by the NCB on October 2 and are currently in judicial custody following denial of bail by a Mumbai court. The Bombay High Court will hear the bail application on October 26.