New traffic rules overburden for aam aadmi, won’t implement in West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of implementing the amended Motor Vehicles Act which now has provision for hefty fines for those breaking traffic rules. Mamata said the state can’t implement the new rule as it will overburden the ‘aam aadmi’. States like Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat have also cited their inability in implenting the amended rules which came into effect from September 1.

“Won’t implement the new rule in Wes Bengal as the revised fines will overburden the people of the state,”Mamata Banerjee said.

Recently, the Centre notified as many as 63 provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019. This included provisions dealing with increase penalties for a number traffic offences. New rules have fines for drunken driving to 6 months jail and/or fine up to Rs 10,000 for offence committed for the first time, imprisonment for a maximum of 2 years and/or Rs 15,000 for offence cimmitted for the second time.

Apart from these, fines for driving vehicle without license has been raised from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000. Those not wearing seatbelts will be awarded a fine of Rs 1,000 which was Rs 100 earlier. Those overspeeding will have to pay a fine Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000, compared to Rs 400 earlier

Several reports about hefty fines running into thousands of rupees have come to light from across the country ever since the new traffic rules were implemented. People have also complained that they have been subjected to unnecessary harassment by traffic cops.