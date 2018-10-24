New technology for farmers, boosting agriculture top priority, says VP M Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu was addressing the International Conference of Asia Pacific Federation for Information Technology in Agriculture (AFITA) and World Congress on Computers in Agriculture (WCCA) organised here.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Wednesday said farmers should be provided new technology to make farming more sustainable and viable as boosting agriculture is one of the top priorities of the government. “Agriculture is at crossroads and the sector is unviable as people are leaving farming. Boosting agriculture sector is one of the top priorities,” Naidu said.

The vice president also pointed out the benefits of digital smart farming is already being realised in the country, and called on farmers, officials and scientists to make united efforts to help understand new technologies and reduce input cost of agriculture. Naidu was addressing the International Conference of Asia Pacific Federation for Information Technology in Agriculture (AFITA) and World Congress on Computers in Agriculture (WCCA) organised here.

“As India is going to be third largest economy in the world and growing above 8 per cent, we need inclusive growth. We have to protect and promote and give preferential treatment to agriculture,” he said. He pointed out the need to create required infrastructure, providing timely credit and value addition to farm produce.

As country’s agri production has gone up over the years, yield is going down. He urged for more focus on agri research and technology needs to be made available to rural people. Naidu further said providing information to farmers on the demand for their produce in advance was essential to prevent distress sale. Providing affordable and reasonable credit to farmers is also equally important.

Loan waiver and free power are not a permanent solution as it would not help in creating long-term sustainable activity, and there needs to be long-term plans he noted. India is leading producer of pulses, wheat and rice. “To feed the population of around 130 crore people, we can’t depend on imported food. We need food security and need to have evergreen revolution,” Naidu remarked.