New rules on transfer of lecturers on the anvil in Karnataka: Deputy CM

By: |
September 16, 2020 11:20 PM

The Act, which deals with transfer of lectures, would be withdrawn and new rules with relevant amendments would be introduced

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa.

The Act, which deals with transfer of lectures, would be withdrawn and new rules with relevant amendments would be introduced, said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Wednesday.

The new regulations would be simpler and free from confusion, he said. Narayan, also in-charge of the higher education department, held a meeting with MLCs of all the parties in view of the monsoon session of the legislature from September 21 to 30.

During the meeting, he explained about measures that have been taken during the last one year in the department of higher education, an official press release said. Narayan informed the members about the online affiliation being implemented and the digital learning system which is being introduced.

Also, he gave details to the members about many programmes, including the progress made towards implementation of the proposed new national education policy, the release said.

Pointing out that an ordinance has been introduced to appoint officers of IAS or KAS cadre for the posts of registrars in all the universities, Narayan said this was done to speed up the administration process and approval would be obtained for it in the present session itself.

