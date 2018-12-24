New route added to NMRC’s bus services between Noida, Greater Noida

There will be 11 trips on 316+ route (from Shashi Chowk to Ek Moorti), while 10 on 316- route (Ek Moorti to Shashi Chowk). [

A new route was added Sunday to the Noida Metro Rail Corporation-run bus services between Shashi Chowk in Noida and Ek Moorti Chowk in Greater Noida, officials said. Union Minister and local MP Mahesh Sharma inaugurated the new route — 316 — which will have the bus service at regular intervals from 7.55 am to 8.20 pm, the officials said.

The first bus would leave Shashi Chowk at 7.55 am and the last at 8.20 pm for Ek Moorti Chowk and will halt at 10 stops in between, NMRC executive director P D Upadhyay said. From Ek Moorti Chowk (Cherry County police post) at 8 am and continue till 7.40 PM for Shashi Chowk, he said.

There will be 11 trips on 316+ route (from Shashi Chowk to Ek Moorti), while 10 on 316- route (Ek Moorti to Shashi Chowk), he said. Sharma, who had last month inaugurated NMRC’s bus services on two other routes — to Ace City in Greater Noida and Sector 74 in Noida — stressed the need for strengthening public transport.

“Bus services will also be started from other sectors of Greater Noida West, which will strengthen internal transport and the use of public transport will increase,” he tweeted.