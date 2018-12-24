New route added to NMRC’s bus services between Noida, Greater Noida

By: | Published: December 24, 2018 12:22 AM

A new route was added Sunday to the Noida Metro Rail Corporation-run bus services between Shashi Chowk in Noida and Ek Moorti Chowk in Greater Noida, officials said.

NMRC, NMRC bus services, Noida, Greater Noida, Noida Metro Rail Corporation, Shashi Chowk, Ek Moorti Chowk, india newsThere will be 11 trips on 316+ route (from Shashi Chowk to Ek Moorti), while 10 on 316- route (Ek Moorti to Shashi Chowk). [
A new route was added Sunday to the Noida Metro Rail Corporation-run bus services between Shashi Chowk in Noida and Ek Moorti Chowk in Greater Noida, officials said. Union Minister and local MP Mahesh Sharma inaugurated the new route — 316 — which will have the bus service at regular intervals from 7.55 am to 8.20 pm, the officials said.

The first bus would leave Shashi Chowk at 7.55 am and the last at 8.20 pm for Ek Moorti Chowk and will halt at 10 stops in between, NMRC executive director P D Upadhyay said. From Ek Moorti Chowk (Cherry County police post) at 8 am and continue till 7.40 PM for Shashi Chowk, he said.

There will be 11 trips on 316+ route (from Shashi Chowk to Ek Moorti), while 10 on 316- route (Ek Moorti to Shashi Chowk), he said. Sharma, who had last month inaugurated NMRC’s bus services on two other routes — to Ace City in Greater Noida and Sector 74 in Noida — stressed the need for strengthening public transport.

“Bus services will also be started from other sectors of Greater Noida West, which will strengthen internal transport and the use of public transport will increase,” he tweeted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. New route added to NMRC’s bus services between Noida, Greater Noida
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition