New Record! Over 18 lakh foreigners visited India on e-visa this year till October

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that the number of foreign visitors on e-visa has jumped four-fold in the last three years. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said: “The number of foreigners who visited India on e-visa has gone up from 4.47 lakhs in 2015 to 17.00 lakhs in 2017.”

It further said that the figure for this year is 18.78 lakhs up to October 30, 2018.

According to the ministry, foreign nationals of 166 countries can now enjoy e-visa facility at 26 airports and 5 seaports. E-visa is available for five categories — tourist, business, medical, conference and medical attendant.

The local foreigner regional registration offices have been empowered to extend the duration of electronic visas beyond 60 days up to 90 days. “Moreover, these e-visas can now be availed three times in one year against twice in a year earlier,” the statement said.

The government has also liberalised intern visa provisions with a view to attracting more foreigners for the internship in India. “Intern Visa is now available at any time during the course of study,” the ministry said.

The government has reduced the minimum remuneration requirement for the grant of intern visa for the internship in a company from Rs 7.80 lakhs to Rs 3.60 lakhs per annum.

IANS reported that the top five countries whose nationals availed E-visa services are the UK, the US, China, France and Germany.