New Record! Over 18 lakh foreigners visited India on e-visa this year till October

By: | Published: November 14, 2018 10:02 PM

Foreign nationals of 166 countries can now enjoy e-visa facility at 26 airports and 5 seaports. E-visa is available for five categories — tourist, business, medical, conference and medical attendant.

evisa, e-visa details, e-visa visitors, visitors on e-visa, evisa facility, evisa facility indiaThe figure for this year is 18.78 lakhs up to October 30, 2018. (IE)

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that the number of foreign visitors on e-visa has jumped four-fold in the last three years. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said: “The number of foreigners who visited India on e-visa has gone up from 4.47 lakhs in 2015 to 17.00 lakhs in 2017.”

It further said that the figure for this year is 18.78 lakhs up to October 30, 2018.

According to the ministry, foreign nationals of 166 countries can now enjoy e-visa facility at 26 airports and 5 seaports. E-visa is available for five categories — tourist, business, medical, conference and medical attendant.

[Ad]Salary above 30000? 55+ Credit Card options to choose from. Apply now on BankBazaar.

The local foreigner regional registration offices have been empowered to extend the duration of electronic visas beyond 60 days up to 90 days. “Moreover, these e-visas can now be availed three times in one year against twice in a year earlier,” the statement said.

The government has also liberalised intern visa provisions with a view to attracting more foreigners for the internship in India. “Intern Visa is now available at any time during the course of study,” the ministry said.

The government has reduced the minimum remuneration requirement for the grant of intern visa for the internship in a company from Rs 7.80 lakhs to Rs 3.60 lakhs per annum.

IANS reported that the top five countries whose nationals availed E-visa services are the UK, the US, China, France and Germany.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. New Record! Over 18 lakh foreigners visited India on e-visa this year till October
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition