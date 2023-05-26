New Parliament row: Supreme Court refuses to hear plea seeking inauguration by President instead of PM

The Supreme Court on Friday said it is not inclined to hear the Public Interest Litigation seeking directions that the new Parliament building be inaugurated by the President and not the Prime Minister of India. The petition was eventually dismissed as withdrawn.

“After arguing for some time, the counsel has withdrawn the petition,” a bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and PS Narasimha said while dismissing the plea as withdrawn.

The plea, filed by Advocate CR Jayasukin as party-in-person seeks any “direction, observation or suggestion” to the Lok Sabha Secretariat that the President inaugurate the new Parliament building. The plea stated that the Lok Sabha Secretariat, by not inviting the President to the event, has humiliated the office of the President of India and violated the Constitution.

“Already some provisions are there, Articles 79 and 85 are there that the President is head of the Parliament. How can PM inaugurate?” the petitioner argued during the hearing today.

However, after the court said it was not inclined to hear the matter, he sought to withdraw his petition and requested the plea not be dismissed since that would imply that the government has a certificate to do so. “I will not go to High Court. But withdrawing because the dismissal will mean that they have a certificate to do this,” he said and he sought to withdraw the petition.

Earlier this week, several Opposition parties issued a joint statement stating that they will boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building on May 28 on grounds that the opening by the Prime Minister was an insult to the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution.

“It undermines the spirit of inclusion which saw the nation celebrate its first woman Adivasi President,” the joint statement by 19 political parties stated.