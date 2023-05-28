scorecardresearch
New Parliament building will be witness to India’s growth: Vice President Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar hoped that it would find solutions to the aspirations of the people of India.

Written by PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi installs the 'Sengol' in an enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber at the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi on Sunday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is also seen. (Photo: PTI)

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said the new Parliament building will help create political consensus and serve as a symbol of freedom from the mindset of slavery.

In his message at the inauguration of the new Parliament building, he also hoped that it will find solutions to the aspirations of the people of India.

His message was read out by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh at an event held in Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building Dhankhar said the new building will be a witness of India’s progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building here on Sunday morning.

First published on: 28-05-2023 at 14:31 IST

