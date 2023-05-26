New Parliament building: Special Rs 75 coin to be launched to mark inauguration day

The Union Finance Ministry will launch Rs 75 coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building, a notification issued by the ministry read.

The coin will have a circular shape with a diameter of 44 millimetres. The 35-gram coin will be made from a four-part alloy — 50 per cent silver, 40 per cent copper, 5 per cent nickel, 5 per cent zinc. The coin will consist of 200 serrations along its edges.

“The face of the coin shall bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the center, with the legend “सत्यमेि जयते” (Satyameva Jayate) inscribed below, flanked on the left periphery with the word “भारत” (Bharat) in Devnagri script and on the right periphery the word “INDIA” in English,” the notification stated.

On its opposite side, the coin will have an image of the Parliament complex, and there will be an inscription “Sansad Sankul” in Devanagari script on the upper periphery and “Parliament Complex” in English on the lower periphery of the coin.

“The year 2023 in International numeral shall be written below the image of Parliament Complex,” the notification read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new Parliament building on May 28.

As many as 20 Opposition parties have said announced that they are going to boycott the inauguration ceremony, as it is PM Modi, and not the President of India, who is the highest constitutional authority, who they say should be inaugurating the new building in the national capital.

“The inauguration of a new Parliament building is a momentous occasion…Prime Minister Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response,” the joint statement by 19 Opposition parties, including the Congress, read.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday requested and appealed to Opposition parties to re-think their decision to boycott the inauguration ceremony and “change their stand”.

While addressing a press conference in Chennai, the Finance Minister said, “It’s a temple of democracy, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the Parliament by bowing on its steps. I humbly request and appeal (to the Opposition), kindly re-think, change your stand and participate in the ceremony.”