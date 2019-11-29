New Maharashtra cabinet will recommend names for pro-tem Speaker

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government conducted its first cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The new Maharashtra cabinet, led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, will recommend names of three senior MLAs to the governor for appointment as pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly, a senior official said on Thursday.

The pro-tem Speaker will conduct election for full-time Speaker, he said.

The floor test of the Thackeray-led government –which was sworn in on Thursday — will be conducted by the full-time Speaker.