New Maharashtra cabinet will recommend names for pro-tem Speaker

By: |
Published: November 29, 2019 12:13:40 AM

The floor test of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government --which was sworn in on Thursday -- will be conducted by the full-time Speaker.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government conducted its first cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The new Maharashtra cabinet, led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, will recommend names of three senior MLAs to the governor for appointment as pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly, a senior official said on Thursday.

The pro-tem Speaker will conduct election for full-time Speaker, he said.

The floor test of the Thackeray-led government –which was sworn in on Thursday — will be conducted by the full-time Speaker.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. New Maharashtra cabinet will recommend names for pro-tem Speaker
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1At arm’s length: Sonia, Rahul Gandhi give Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in ceremony a miss
2In Coimbatore, 7000 engineers and graduates apply for sanitary worker posts
3Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: BJP govt in state fulfilled 92 per cent of promises made in manifesto, says think tank