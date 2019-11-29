New Maharashtra cabinet will recommend names for pro-tem Speaker

The floor test of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government --which was sworn in on Thursday -- will be conducted by the full-time Speaker.
The new Maharashtra cabinet, led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, will recommend names of three senior MLAs to the governor for appointment as pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly, a senior official said on Thursday.
The pro-tem Speaker will conduct election for full-time Speaker, he said.
The floor test of the Thackeray-led government –which was sworn in on Thursday — will be conducted by the full-time Speaker.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.