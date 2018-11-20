New Madras High Court judge B Pugalenthi takes oath

Pugalenthi, who was the additional advocate general of Tamil Nadu in the Madurai Bench of the high court, had been appointed as judge by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

B Pugalenthi took oath Tuesday as judge of the Madras High Court, taking the working strength of the court to 60 as against the sanctioned 75. Chief Justice V K Tahilramani administered the oath to Pugalenthi.

Pugalenthi, who was the additional advocate general of Tamil Nadu in the Madurai Bench of the high court, had been appointed as judge by President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday.

A native of Virudhunagar district, Pugalenthi did his law graduation from the Puducherry Government Law College and has more than 25 years of experience in the Bar.